The NCSA has appointed two industry leaders to its board of directors. Steve Casey, Melville Candy Co., and Stacey Rutherford, Burdette Beckmann Inc (BBI), bring their extensive experience to enhance the NCSA's leadership and will sit on the board for three-year terms. Additionally, the NCSA board of directors has selected its 2025 Executive Leadership Team: Chairman Shelly Clarey, President Byard Ebling, Vice President and returning board member Audra Vogler, Ex-Officio Chairman Joe Melville, Secretary Mary Beth Lane, and Treasurer Michael Sitarz.

“I’m honored to assume the role of president of the NCSA board of directors,” says Ebling. “The NCSA is a prestigious organization dedicated to advancing the confectionery industry and celebrating its trailblazers through the Candy Hall of Fame and the Kettle Awards. I’m grateful to the board for entrusting me with this responsibility.”

Casey has been with Melville Candy Co. for more than a decade, serving as the national director of sales & marketing and his current position as vice president of retail sales & marketing. Prior to joining Melville Candy Co., Casey worked in events management, entertainment, and experiential marketing. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in marketing and leadership management from Boston College Carroll School of Management and earned two Master of Business Administration degrees from Queen’s University Canada and Cornell University.

Rutherford has nearly 30 years of experience in the confectionery industry. She received a Bachelor of Science in marketing from Villanova University and earned her Master of Business Administration from George Washington University. Her first job in the confectionery industry was with Rogers American in 1995. In 2001, Rutherford joined BBI as a special markets account manager. She was promoted to national accounts manager in 2006 and most recently took on the role of senior director of national accounts. Rutherford was inducted into the Candy Hall of Fame in 2022.

“We’re pleased to welcome Stacey Rutherford and Steve Casey, two exceptional leaders with diverse career backgrounds and experienced industry insight,” continues Ebling. “Their perspectives will be invaluable as we work together with our board and executive team to drive progress in the confectionery industry.”

The following individuals will continue serving on the NCSA Board of Directors: Brent Cotten with The Hershey Company; Carol Gherlarducci with Adams & Brooks, Inc.; Mike Gilroy with Mars Wrigley, Terri Hoggatt with Jelly Belly Candy Co.; Peter Kempton with b.a. Sweetie Candy Co.; Scott Miller with Spangler Candy Company; and Mike Mosto.

Individuals leaving the NCSA Board of Directors are Kevin Jenkins, Kahler-Senders Group, Inc., and Richard Warrell, Macris Chocolate. The NCSA thanks these experts for their continued efforts to drive the success of the NCSA, the Candy Hall of Fame, and the Kettle Awards.

