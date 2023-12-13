The International Foodservice Editorial Council (IFEC) has announced the election of officers and new members of the board of directors for 2024. Wendy Brannen, senior director of marketing & communications for the American Soybean Association, was elected to serve as president. Jason Stemm, principal, the Stemm Group, was elected vice president; Avery Meetre, vice president, LRA PR, will serve as secretary and Rebecca Kilbreath, editor-in-chief, restaurant development + design was tapped for the treasurer post.

President Wendy Brannen has directed nonprofit agriculture trade groups and their marketing communications programs for more than 15 years. Working for our nation’s farmers has taken Brannen all over the U.S., from Georgia to California to Washington, D.C. Brannen resides in Capitol Hill and is senior director of marketing and communications for the American Soybean Association, a 100-year-old St. Louis-based policy organization that advocates for soy farmer’s needs in Washington, D.C. Before, she was executive director of the Lodi wine region in Northern California; worked for America’s apple farmers directing health, nutrition and other educational messaging; and for many years enjoyed serving as executive director of the Vidalia Onion Committee leading national consumer, retail and foodservice marketing.

While in Vidalia, the sweet onion’s namesake South Georgia town, Brannen was introduced to IFEC and attended the 2005 IFEC Chef Showcase in nearby Savannah. She has been an avid “IFEC’er” since. Prior to food and beverage marketing, Brannenwas an AP award-winning television news journalist throughout the Southeast. She has a finance degree from the University of Georgia and a communications degree, broadcast emphasis, from the University of North Florida.

Vice President Jason Stemm founded The Stemm Group in 2021, where he draws from his decades of experience in food and beverage marketing to deliver strategic counsel for clients that range from centuries old artisan producers to tech startups. Jason has had a front row seat to the evolution of the industry, embracing change and pushing boundaries. Prior to starting his own agency, Jason worked in the boutique and mid-sized agency world working with brands and commodity organizations to develop insight-driven integrated marketing programs. During that time, he led multiple award-winning campaigns, including one focused on reaching chefs that in 2019 won over 15 industry awards, including three PRSA Silver Anvils. Stemm is a graduate of New York University and the proud father of a theatre kid who loves to cook and is an adventurous eater. He still resides in New York City where they can enjoy their global grazing without leaving Queens.

Secretary Avery Meetre has developed an eclectic career as a communications, digital marketing, and event strategist with a background in travel, consumer lifestyle, and mission-driven hospitality brands. As vice president at LRA PR, she expertly manages major accounts, orchestrating impactful public relations and marketing initiatives for clients such as Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Atlas Brew Works, and Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington. Meetre's leadership extends to employee engagement and talent development. Actively involved in industry advancement, she serves on the International Foodservice Editorial Council's board of directors and executive committee, holding the role of 2022 president. Committed to philanthropy, Meetre volunteers as an Epilepsy Awareness Ambassador and is a member of Les Dames d'Escoffier DC. Her numerous accolades include the 2023 TerrIFECer Rising Star Award and being featured on FSR Magazine's 2022 40-under-40 "Rising Stars" list. Meetre is recognized in Modern Luxury DC Magazine and Washington Life for her influential contributions to the industry.

IFEC Treasurer Rebecca Kilbreath is the award-winning editor in chief for restaurant development + design magazine. Prior to joining publisher Zoomba Group in 2013, Kilbreath's work history included writing and editing for trade magazines, winning awards for social media management and execution, and editing fiction and nonfiction books. She has a BA in Film Studies from Wayne State University and an MLIS with a certificate in Knowledge Management from Dominican University.

Newly elected members of the IFEC board of directors are Brianne Barbakoff, VP account services, Ink Link Marketing, and re-elected after finishing full terms are Amber Kispert, senior content producer, Catersource Magazine, and Mary Petersen, president, Center for the Advancement of Foodservice Education (CAFÉ) and executive editor, The Gold Medal Classroom. They join directors Patty Fitzgerald, owner, PFitzCommunications; Danny Klein, editorial director, WTWH Media; Mike Kostyo, freelance writer & vice president, Menu Matters; Megan McKenna, senior director of marketing & foodservice, National Watermelon Promotion Board; and Andrea Schepke, VP, Summit Group. Newly appointed Board Advisors Pat Cobe, senior editor, Restaurant Business, Informa Connect and Alexei Rudolf, principal, Foodservice Connections, LLC. join the board members in making up IFEC’s 2024 governing body.

The board elections took place during IFEC’s 2023 conference, held in Louisville, KY. Next year’s conference, set for Chicago, IL, October 29, 2024, will feature signature IFEC events and networking.