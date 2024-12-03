Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc., an international franchisor and producer of premium chocolates and other confectionery products, has announced the appointments of Melvin Keating and Al Harper to the company’s board of directors, replacing Starlette B. Johnson and Charlson Arnold, effective November 26.

“We’d like to thank both Starlette and Charles for serving on the board,” states Jeff Geygan, interim CEO of RMCF. “At the same time, we are delighted to welcome Mel and Al as the newest members of our board. Their knowledge and experience will bring great value as we look to return Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory to sustained growth and profitability.”

Keating brings extensive experience in corporate leadership, investment advisory, and board service, having served on nearly 20 public company boards throughout his career including directorship for SPS Commerce, Vitamin Shoppe, Tower Jazz Semiconductor, and Crown Crafts, among others. He has held various leadership positions including president and CEO of Alliance Semiconductor Corp., where he successfully executed a complex corporate restructuring, and also served as a Strategy Consultant for Warburg Pincus Equity Partners. He currently serves as a director of Agilysys, Inc.

Harper is a seasoned entrepreneur and leader with expertise spanning industries such as transportation, real estate, and entertainment. As the owner and president of American Heritage Railways, Inc., he oversees operations for its subsidiaries including the Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad and the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad. Harper is also one of the largest shareholders of RMCF, having recently purchased approximately one million shares of the company (13% of common shares outstanding).

