The National Confectioners Association's Sweets & Snacks Expo announced that registration for the 2025 show—taking place from May 12-15 at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis—is now open for all attendees. The annual show convenes thought leaders and industry experts to share and gain insights, connect with fellow professionals, and drive the candy and snack industries forward.

“We welcomed a record-breaking number of exhibitors to last year’s show, and attendees are so eager for the 2025 Sweets & Snacks Expo that we are opening registration earlier than ever before,” says John Downs, president and CEO of the National Confectioners Association, host organization of Sweets & Snacks Expo. “Sweets & Snacks Expo consistently delivers a best-in-class experience for manufacturers, retailers, brokers, and suppliers alike, and we cannot wait to see them again at the center of the candy and snack universe in Indianapolis.”

Hosted by the National Confectioners Association, Sweets & Snacks Expo welcomes attendees from around the world and features a diverse range of educational programming, including data insights and trend tracking. Additionally, the Supplier Showcase will return on May 12 and 13, providing a dedicated marketplace for suppliers to showcase ingredients, machinery, packaging, and other services that support manufacturers in addressing evolving consumer needs.

To learn more about the Sweets & Snacks Expo and register, visit SweetsAndSnacks.com.

Related - VIDEO: Trends at the Sweets & Snacks Expo