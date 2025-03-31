Registration opens for PACK EXPO 2025

Registration for PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2025 (Sept. 29–Oct. 1; Las Vegas Convention Center) is now open. Produced by PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, this event focuses on packaging and processing in North America, featuring 2,300 exhibitors showcasing innovations for more than 40 vertical markets.

“Our industry continues to evolve at a rapid pace, making it essential for professionals to stay ahead of trends and technology,” says Jim Pittas, president & CEO, PMMI. “PACK EXPO Las Vegas is the ultimate platform to explore cutting-edge packaging and processing solutions, gain industry insights, and build invaluable connections—all under one roof.”

Attending PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2025 is the most efficient way to discover solutions, expand professional knowledge, and connect with industry experts, the conference says. With 100+ educational sessions and an extensive show floor, attendees will have access to more innovations than anywhere else in North America.

Pavilions

The PACK EXPO Las Vegas show floor will have targeted pavilions or “shows within a show” featuring solutions that address many industry challenges. All of the pavilions have expanded, reflecting the tremendous market growth in packaging and processing:

The Logistics Pavilion: With the rapid expansion of e-commerce, this pavilion will feature cutting-edge supply chain solutions, including warehousing, fulfillment, distribution logistics, and transportation providers.

The Processing Zone: This area showcases the latest processing innovations, including homogenizing, heat treating, forming/sizing, and coating solutions.

The Healthcare Packaging Pavilion: Focused on life sciences, this pavilion will showcase packaging innovations for pharmaceuticals, biopharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, and medical devices.

The Showcase of Packaging Innovations: Sponsored by Smurfit Westrock, this attendee favorite will display award-nominated packaging solutions.

Additional Pavilions: PACK EXPO Las Vegas will also feature The Containers and Materials Pavilion, The Reusable Packaging Pavilion (sponsored by the Reusable Packaging Association), The Confectionery Pavilion (sponsored by the National Confectioners Association), The Education and Workforce Development Pavilion, and The Association Partner Pavilion.

Educational offerings

PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2025 offers an on-the-show-floor education experience, bringing insights directly to attendees. With 100+ free educational sessions spread across seven dedicated stages and content centers, professionals can gain real-world strategies, best practices, and emerging trends without ever leaving the expo floor. PACK EXPO Las Vegas’s educational program ensures attendees stay ahead of industry developments while exploring the latest technologies firsthand.

The program includes:

Sustainability Central: Presented by Packaging World and sponsored by Dow, hear from experts on a range of sustainability topics and learn how to implement eco-friendly strategies for the future. New this year will be a Sustainable Packaging Show Floor Tour, a curated experience designed for CPG brand owners actively seeking sustainable solutions. Led by a seasoned industry expert, this guided tour will provide valuable insights and context as CPGs explore exhibitors showcasing cutting-edge sustainability advancements.

Industry Speaks Stage: Experts from the PACK EXPO Partner Program will discuss key trends, including smart packaging, AI-driven automation, remote access, supply chain solutions, and operational efficiency.

Innovation Stage: Three stages will host free, 30-minute seminars featuring breakthrough technologies and best practices, presented daily by industry experts and suppliers.

Processing Innovation Stage: Focuses on advancements in processing technologies, offering insights into improving efficiency and product quality.

Reusable Packaging Learning Center: Experts will share insights into implementing reusable packaging systems to enhance efficiency, reduce costs, and minimize environmental impact.

Networking and special events

PACK EXPO Las Vegas offers numerous networking events designed to connect professionals with various interests. These events provide opportunities to exchange ideas, discuss challenges, and build relationships that can lead to future collaborations and business growth.

The events include:

PACK gives BACK: This year, PACK gives BACK steps out on the town with a private performance of Mystère by Cirque du Soleil. Mystère is the acrobatic and artistic force transcending time, place, and possibility. Experience a tapestry of fearless acrobats, over-the-top props, laugh-out-loud antics, and mesmerizing performances. Proceeds from this annual event will benefit the PMMI Foundation, which provides financial support for packaging and processing education throughout the U.S. and Canada.

Packaging and Processing Women's Leadership Network (PPWLN) Breakfast: Attendees can start their morning with an inspiring program led by influential women in the industry. Open to all registered attendees, this annual breakfast offers a unique opportunity to connect with like-minded professionals, share experiences, and gain valuable insights. Sponsors for this event include gold sponsor Morrison Container Handling Solutions and silver sponsors BW Packaging, Smurfit Westrock, Emerson Discrete Automation Group, Septimatech Group Inc., and SMC Corporation of America. Free with registration, RSVP required.

Young Professionals Network (YPN) Reception: The Young Professionals Networking Reception at PACK EXPO Las Vegas, sponsored by Beckhoff Automation LLC, offers up-and-coming leaders an opportunity to socialize with their peers in a fun and relaxed environment, perfect for making new connections in the industry. Free with registration, RSVP required.

For more information and to view additional networking and special events, visit here.

Student engagement opportunities

PACK EXPO Las Vegas continues to invest in the future of packaging and processing by offering engaging programs for students. Highlights include the Future Innovators Robotics Showcase, where local high school teams demonstrate their robotics projects, and The Amazing Packaging Race, sponsored by Emerson, which challenges college students to complete industry-related tasks throughout the show floor.

Register now at packexpolasvegas.com.

