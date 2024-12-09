Ferrara Candy Company, a U.S. sugar confections company, is launching its Holiday Candy Salad Kit. Consumers can gift one of the year’s sweetest—and viral—social media trends, available exclusively in the company's first-ever TikTok Shop while supplies last, starting today.

The all-in-one kit lets candy salad pros and newcomers alike combine seasonal favorites, including the candy company’s Nerds Frosty Gummy Clusters, SweeTarts Twisted Holiday Punch Ropes, Trolli Sour Brite Abominable Snowmen, Brach's Holiday Soft Jellies, and Mini Peppermint Candy Canes. Complete with a limited-edition knit winter hat, sleek glass jar, and festive stickers, it has everything consumers need to create the ultimate candy salad for the holidays.

Inspired by TikTok users mixing their favorite candy to create custom—often seasonally-themed—concoctions called candy salads, Ferrara’s Holiday Candy Salad Kit allows fans to join in on the trend that’s still going strong, with 3 billion views and counting. Since launching in the U.S. last September, the number of people shopping on TikTok Shop each month has nearly tripled, reflecting strong demand and vibrant activity on the platform. A majority of purchases come from existing customers in 2024 (81.3%), so Ferrara's candy salad kit is timed to leverage shifting shopping preferences, the company says.

“If you’ve ever logged into TikTok, you know the candy salad trend is everywhere, with Ferrara products as a key ingredient in many consumers’ candy salads,” says Brian Camen, senior director of content and public relations at Ferrara Candy Company. “Now, we are making it easier for fans to make or gift a candy salad via TikTok Shop.”

Holiday Candy Salad Kits are available starting December 9 exclusively in Ferrara’s first-ever TikTok Shop for $30 plus tax and shipping, while supplies last. Follow @sweetartscandy, @nerdscandy, and @itstrolli to access the TikTok Shop and snag one for anyone on your gift list.

Ferrara is on the current Candy Industry “Global Top 100 Candy Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Global Top 100” rankings.