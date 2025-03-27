UK's Percy Pig goes stateside with Target launch

The UK's Percy Pig gummy candy is making its U.S. debut, launching exclusively at Target on March 30.

After more than 30 years at grocer Marks & Spencer (M&S), the original Percy Pig sweet is officially crossing the pond, marking a major milestone in his journey from UK treat to being available globally.

"We’re thrilled to bring Percy Pig sweets to the U.S. and introduce him as a character to a whole new audience,” comments Sharry Cramond, food marketing director M&S. “Percy isn’t just a sweet treat, he’s a British icon. For over three decades, Percy Pig sweets have brought fun, nostalgia, and happiness to fans of all ages in the UK, becoming a beloved part of family moments, celebrations, and sweet indulgences. Over the years, Percy has grown from a much-loved gummy into a brand with a personality of his own, complete with friends, adventures and even his own story. He’s more than a confectionery character; he’s a national treasure, and now we can’t wait for American fans to experience the joy and deliciousness that Percy brings.”

Since his creation as a gummy candy sweet back in 1992, Percy Pig has acquired millions of views on TikTok and Instagram. As a brand and character, he has become a digital sensation, and is now the most famous brand at M&S Food, M&S says.

Kathryn Turner, head of product development at M&S comments, “The original Percy Pig sweet is truly an iconic product that has stood the test of time with more than 30 years of history. The fact that he remains just as popular today as M&S’s bestselling sweet line, is a testament to everything that makes the sweet so special—the delicious Percy berry & grape-flavor combined with the perfect balance of foam and jelly and, of course, the joy he brings to so many. We’re beyond excited to introduce Percy to the U.S. for the very first time!"

Other standout accomplishments include a feature in British Vogue’s "Hot List," in 2008 as "one to watch" and meeting the love of his life, Penny in 2013, leading to the launch of Percy Piglet sweets in 2015. By 2019, Percy had expanded beyond confectionery, with new launches spanning soft toys, Christmas gifts, clothing, home and beauty products. That same year, Percy even auditioned for Britain’s Got Talent and in Christmas 2021 saw him come to life on screen in the M&S Food Christmas TV advert. In April 2022, the Percy & Colin confectionery range officially turned vegan, followed by Percy’s milestone 30th birthday in July, including his first-ever brand collaboration with Nails Inc.

Percy continued to make waves in 2024, launching his second brand collab in May with Dr. PAW PAW, a Percy-tinted vegan lip oil that went on to win "Best Beauty Collab" at the Beauty Awards 2024. That year, Percy also tapped into cultural and trending moments across his social platforms, from the Olympics to Wicked and The Traitors, with his viral videos even landing across UK national media.

The gummy candy will retail for $3.99 for a 6-oz bag, and will be available at Target stores nationwide and on Target.com.

