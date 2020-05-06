Texas-based MAG Capital Partners LLC recently acquired a frozen pie manufacturing facility in Rochester, NY. The 42,700 square foot facility is currently occupied by SatisPie LLC, a private label frozen pie distributor who sells to national and international retailers. The proceeds from the sale will provide capital for SatisPie's continued expansion.

The facility was originally purchased from General Mills in 2007, by SatisPie founder Michael Pinkowski, after General Mills closed its pie operations. Since then, the plant has been upgraded, with a 35 percent expansion and an investment in new manufacturing equipment.

Source: "MAG Capital Partners Acquires Frozen-Pie Factory," Commercial Property Executive, 4/29/20.