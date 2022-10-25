Houlihan Lokey has announced that TruFood Manufacturing (TruFood), a portfolio company of AUA Private Equity Partners, LLC, has been acquired by Mubadala Capital, the global asset management firm and a wholly owned subsidiary of Mubadala Investment Company, a sovereign investor with a $284 billion portfolio. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Pittsburgh, TruFood is a formulator and manufacturer of a full range of products, including nutrition bars, protein bars, chocolate molded products, and baked nutrition. Its customer base comprises premier consumer packaged goods companies and retailers across the United States. The acquisition is expected to deliver significant value to TruFood’s stakeholders, including its existing customers and employees, while bolstering the company’s competitive advantage, increasing its market reach, advancing product development, and accelerating long-term growth.

AUA Private Equity Partners is a West Palm Beach-based, operationally focused, lower-middle-market investment firm providing strategic capital to companies in the consumer products and services sectors, with a particular focus on family-owned businesses. AUA Private Equity Partners typically makes equity investments of $20 million to $75 million in companies that generate more than $5 million in EBITDA.

Mubadala Capital is the wholly owned asset management subsidiary of Mubadala Investment Company, a $284 billion global sovereign investor headquartered in Abu Dhabi. Mubadala Capital manages c. $16 billion in aggregate across its own balance sheet investments and in third-party capital vehicles on behalf of institutional investors, including four private equity funds, three early-stage venture funds, and two funds in Brazil focused on special situations. Mubadala Capital has offices in New York, San Francisco, London, Rio de Janeiro, and Abu Dhabi.

Houlihan Lokey served as the financial advisor to TruFood.