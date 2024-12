Why wait until Valentine’s Day to indulge in the finest sips and eats? In Good Taste has released a Wine + Chocolate Gift Set, which includes five In Good Taste wines paired with Bissinger's chocolates.

Each wine is handpicked and available in limited batches, and each single-glass bottle is 187 ml, about a quarter of the size of a big bottle. The gift set is delivered directly to consumers' doors, and the suggested retail price is $65.

Related: Ferrero debuts holiday survey on consumers' habits