Ferrero North America, part of the global sweet-packaged food company the Ferrero Group, producer of Ferrero Rocher, Nutella, Kinder, Royal Dansk, and more, has released new survey findings about adults' habits around the holidays.

The survey reveals how consumers intend to indulge more this holiday season, prioritizing chocolate over other treats as they savor the joy of holiday baking, gifting, and creating festive experiences.

Key findings include:

56% of adults prefer to gift and to receive holiday chocolates over wine

Adults say unwrapping presents (75%) and receiving homemade cookies or sweet treats (74%) are the two most enjoyable ways to celebrate the holidays, more than receiving holiday cards, watching holiday movies, decorating their Christmas tree, and attending holiday parties among others

48% of people don't always reveal when they are serving store-bought baked treats, leaving others to think they were homemade

64% of adults allow themselves more treats during the holiday season than at other times of the year

60% of adults will bake a treat for the holidays; just under 70% of that group will buy candy to mix into their recipes

57% of adults bake extra holiday treats so they can have leftovers after the celebrations

72% of adults said that they would rather receive chocolate or candy in their stockings instead of gum

55% of adults said if they could only choose one to go with their holiday meal, that they would choose dessert over appetizers

65% of adults go to the grocery store more than usual during the holiday season

69% of adults repurpose Royal Dansk cookie tins for storage, DIY crafts, or holiday packaging

"The holiday season is synonymous with celebration and sharing, and our data reveals that sweet treats are a must-have item when it comes to the festivities for most Americans," says Jim Klein, chief customer officer, Ferrero USA. "In particular, we're seeing different buying occasions for chocolate around the holiday season, whether it's gifting, hosting, or personal consumption. Ultimately, it's not just about the celebrations—it's about creating joyful moments that last far beyond the holidays. We're proud to be a part of those traditions and offer products that bring extra delight to the season."

Survey methodology

These are some findings from a nationwide study conducted on behalf of Ferrero by Golin in partnership with Dynata among 2,002 adults aged 18 and older, surveyed online from November 12-20, 2024, that examines consumer preferences and their plans to celebrate the holidays in 2024. The margin of error (at the 95% confidence level) is +/- 4%.

Ferrero Group is on the current Candy Industry “Global Top 100 Candy Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Global Top 100” rankings.­