Nuts.com is back for the holidays with a selection of festive snacks, gifts, and ingredients. The website is offering consumers everything from peppermint bark and Christmas truffles to its Holly Jolly Jingle mix and Santa pants.
Some of nuts.com's holiday features include:
- Santa's Pants ($59.99): "We might have made Santa’s Pants with Ol’ Saint Nick’s sweet-tooth in mind, but we know he’s willing to share!" the company says. This treat has almost two pounds of sweets, including Christmas Jordan almonds, organic coconut toffee granola bark, NY Espresso mix, milk chocolate pecan clusters, and peppermint malted milk balls.
- Christmas Treats Tin ($39.99): The brand's new Christmas Treat Tin includes Christmas gummy bears in green, white, and red colors, Christmas Jordan almonds, mini yogurt pretzels, and cookies and cream malted milk balls.
- Holiday Hits Cookie Box ($59.99, on sale for $29.99): Consumers can get into the holiday baking spirit with this cookie box. The box includes a 1-lb sugar cookie mix, plus green and red sprinkles, sanding sugar (red and green), Kopper's green and red Milkies (chocolate in a candy shell), white baking chips, nonpareils, bourbon pecans, and dark chocolate-covered almonds.
- Nutty Snowman ($99.99): The Nutty Snowman Gift Tower is filled with approximately three pounds of goodies, including dark chocolate-covered cashews; lemoncello almonds; chocolate-covered sunflower seeds; milk chocolate gummy bears; dried apples; dried strawberries; roasted and salted cashews, pecans, and almonds; and milk chocolate pecan clusters.