Nuts.com has officially launched its new line of gifting options. Whether it's a holiday, a special occasion, or just because, its curated gift boxes are designed to deliver joy to consumers, the brand says.

Some of the new collections include:

Treat Yourself Gift Box ($129.99) : Indulge in a variety of snacks perfect for a well-deserved treat. The box includes Earl Grey tea sachets, a black ceramic mug that holds up to 12 oz of liquid, a Signature Chocolate Truffle Tin with 16 truffles made with fresh heavy cream, a pistachio body scrub, a Pistachio Dreams Candle, and dark chocolate-covered almonds.

($129.99) Indulge in a variety of snacks perfect for a well-deserved treat. The box includes Earl Grey tea sachets, a black ceramic mug that holds up to 12 oz of liquid, a Signature Chocolate Truffle Tin with 16 truffles made with fresh heavy cream, a pistachio body scrub, a Pistachio Dreams Candle, and dark chocolate-covered almonds. Cheers To You Gift Box ($79.99) : A celebratory mix of savory snacks and sweet treats, ideal for toasting any milestone. The box has non-alcoholic rosé, Prosecco gummy bears, dark chocolate-covered almonds, bourbon pecans, Compartés Champagne Dark Chocolate Bar, and Eatable Pop the Champagne (Mini) Wine-Infused Gourmet Popcorn.

($79.99) A celebratory mix of savory snacks and sweet treats, ideal for toasting any milestone. The box has non-alcoholic rosé, Prosecco gummy bears, dark chocolate-covered almonds, bourbon pecans, Compartés Champagne Dark Chocolate Bar, and Eatable Pop the Champagne (Mini) Wine-Infused Gourmet Popcorn. Chocolate & Sweets Delight Box ($69.99): An assortment of chocolates and sweets. The box has banana-dusted dark chocolate-covered walnuts, raspberry-dusted dark chocolate-covered almonds, strawberry-dusted dark chocolate-covered hazelnuts, coconut-flaked white chocolate cashews, bourbon pecans, and dark chocolate-covered almonds.

Related: Nuts.com debuts 2024 Valentine's Day lineup of nuts, cookies