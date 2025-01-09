The Professional Manufacturing Confectioners Association (PMCA) has opened registration for its 78th Production Conference, which will be held April 7-8 at the Lancaster County Convention Center, in Lancaster, PA. The Lancaster Marriott at Penn Square is the host hotel for the conference and is incorporated into the Convention Center complex.

Highlights of the show include:

Monday Beyond the Basics Session: From Bar to Beyond - Chocolate Applications

Supplier Show including equipment, ingredients, manufacturers, packaging companies and more from across the globe

Tuesday Topics & Breakout Sessions - Milk in Confectionery, Regulatory, Sugar-free, Oil Migration, Gelatin Substitutes, AI, and more

Wednesday is all about Sustainability in Action

Networking opportunities

A sneak peek of the full agenda can be found here. Click here to register for the conference; there is a discounted rate for attendees that register by March 11.

