On the heels of debuting its 2025 Macro Trends, deep seeded cultural shifts that shape consumer mindsets, behaviors, and lifestyles on a global scale, Bell Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (Bell) is releasing a preview of its 2025 U.S. Micro Trends via the Spark–Ignites Creativity, Inspires Senses platform.

As part of its five key Macro Trends, Bell’s Micro Trends aims to capture the here-and-now, speaking to real-time shifts happening in individual markets, regions, and categories across the globe. These trends represent localized, specific behaviors that directly impact today’s consumer experiences and are tracked via the Spark Trends platform in the U.S., Canada, Europe and Latin America.

“While our Macro and Micro Trends have all evolved in unique ways, there’s one trend that firmly stands out in our line-up: Genfluence. It’s undeniable how generational attitudes and behaviors are shaping the future of consumerism. This year, we’re diving into the values and mindsets of each generation that encourage brands to re-think how they develop, market and deliver both products and experiences,” states Jennifer Lucas, director of marketing – flavors.

The 2025 Micro Trends include:

GLOBE TREK: Beyond the Map. Regardless of where consumers are in the world, they’re experiencing new flavors and scents in a way that connects us all—whether in the comfort of their own home or during a trip around the globe. The 2025 Globe Trek Micro Trends are: Authenticity : Essence of Origin. As global exploration becomes increasingly accessible, consumers seek authentic flavors and fragrances that offer a true reflection of their origin. Regionality : From Local Roots to Global Impact. In an era where exploring different cultures is easier than ever, consumers can let their taste buds and senses travel to far-off places through a rich array of regional experiences. Fusion Flair : Innovative Blends, Endless Possibilitie. The beauty of fusion lies in creativity and endless imagination. This trend is redefining the way we savor and delight in life's pleasures. Planet-Topia : Innovating a plant-forward future. From plant-forward foods to fragrances inspired by nature, this trend is about embracing the power of plants for a more sustainable future.

Herbaceous Alchemy : Fresh Inspiration from the Garden. This trend celebrates nature's aromatic wonders, infusing your world with vibrant flavors, enchanting scents, and a visual feast of colors. Herbaceous Alchemy elevates the ordinary to the extraordinary.

Unplugged Recognition: Digital Detox, Inner Reboot. In today’s digital age, taking a step back from technology and the busyness of life is essential for consumers' well-being. The journey towards total wellness is enhanced when consumers prioritize moments of reflection and simplicity in their lives.

Neostalgia: The Past, Reimagined for the Present. Neostalgia brings together the best of both worlds—those comforting, nostalgic memories, but with a modern, fresh twist. It's about enjoying something that reminds consumers of the past but reimagined in a way that fits their current lifestyle and taste.

Gen Zalpha: Cultivating Novel Ways to Sustain our Environment. Gen Zalpha, as the first digital natives, are redefining consumer trends through values shaped by their constant connectivity. As they redefine social norms, brands must adapt to their expectations for mindful and individualized consumer experiences.

: Mindfully Embracing Human Cultural Connections. Millennials, shaped by a fast-paced world where time is currency, prioritize convenience and efficiency. Their explorative mindset compels brands to adapt and innovate, as understanding their values is crucial for thriving in a rapidly changing market. Gen X + Boomer. Rediscovering Local Roots and Authentic Experiences. Baby Boomers and Generation X value quality and reliability in their purchases, having not grown up in a world of mass overconsumption. Brands must emphasize quality, authentic consumer connections, and products that resonate with their values of health and longevity.

