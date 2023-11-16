Sugar Plum has handcrafted a Chocolate Heart Pizza that is meant to be broken. The dessert comes with a wooden mallet to smash. Featured on the Food Network, the Valentine's Day Milk Chocolate Heart's toppings include crushed pretzels, cookies, potato chips, candied gems, and a drizzle of white chocolate.

After opening the Heart Pizza, the wooden mallet can be used to break the heart into bite-size pieces of chocolate to feed everyone the sweet feast. Consumers can "hammer it home" by ordering Sugar Plum's heart-shaped dessert pizza, which has a suggested retail price is $49.50.