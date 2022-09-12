Sugar Plum Chocolates will be launching its holiday treat tubes the second week of October. Featuring festive holiday packaging, each tube contains either sandwich cookies, graham crackers, or Pennsylvania-made pretzels, covered in milk chocolate with a white chocolate drizzle. Each tube will retail for $29.99.

The new items are available on Sugar Plum’s site; Damn, Man's site; Amazon; GoldBelly; and some on UnCommonGoods.

All of Sugar Plum’s gourmet treats are handcrafted and made from its bakery and kitchen in Kingston, PA by mother and son team Frann and Neil Edley. Sugar Plum's vision has always revolved around being a creative, independent, female-owned business. Its focus is to help make a difference in the lives of people by offering high quality and safe products that can be used for holidays, client appreciation, weddings, and numerous other events that touch our daily lives.



