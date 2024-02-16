Candy Industry Multimedia Specialist Brett Parker recently sat down with Andrew Spencer, marketing director, Lindt USA, to discuss a TV commercial the company produced for airing during Super Bowl 58.

In this exclusive interview, Spencer discusses the inspiration behind the ad, the most difficult part of this creative process, the essential elements that had to be present in the content of the commercial, and important marketing lessons learned during the experience.

View the video above or by clicking here.

