This morning, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled the first Big League Chew Bobblehead, which features the bubble gum brand. The Big League Chew Bobblehead is being released as the 2024 baseball season comes to a close with the 120th edition of the World Series getting underway today. The bobblehead is being produced by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in conjunction with Big League Chew.

The Big League Chew Bobblehead features the slugger from the Outta Here Original package standing on a baseball diamond base with a mini pack of Big League Chew on the front of the base. The slugger is holding a bat and wearing a uniform with the Big League Chew logo on the helmet, and the Big League Chew Bubble Gum logo is also on the front of the base.

The bobbleheads, which will be individually numbered to 2,024, are currently available exclusively through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s Online Store. Expected to ship in February, the bobbleheads are $30 each, plus a flat-rate shipping charge of $8 per order.

Big League Chew was created by former Cornell lefty Rob Nelson in 1977 while playing for the Portland Mavericks. With help from 13-year-old batboy Todd Field and former New York Yankee All-Star Jim Bouton, Nelson came up with the idea of shredded bubble gum in a stay-fresh pouch. The first batch was made on Feb. 6, 1979, in the kitchen of Candy Field (Todd Field's mother). Big League Chew hit retail shelves a year later. Over four decades and one billion pouches later, Big League Chew can even be found in Cooperstown as the “Hall of Fame Bubble Gum." In November 2023, the brand underwent a brand refresh, changing up its packaging.

"We’re excited to unveil the first Big League Chew Bobblehead,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar says. “The iconic shredded bubble gum has been a staple for generations of ballplayers and fans of America’s pastime. This bobblehead will be a must have for baseball fans everywhere!”

“Bringing the iconic Original Player to life has been a long-time dream of mine," comments Nelson. “Having Big League Chew represented in another Hall of Fame is humbling. I always said my arm never got me into the Hall of Fame but my gum sure did.”

