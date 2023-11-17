Flagstone Foods, one of the largest manufacturers and distributors of private-label snack nuts in North America, announced that it will be adding two new products to its small-batch kettle glazed nut collection: Cinnamon Churro Peanuts and Salted Caramel Macadamia Nuts. These flavor extensions were showcased during the Private Label Manufacturers Association’s 2023 Private Label Trade Show in Chicago.

According to the company, Flagstone Foods has always been at the forefront of crafting the finest candied nuts through its small batch and kettle-glazed process. “What sets Flagstone Foods apart from other distributors is its unwavering commitment to quality and producing these nuts in small batches,” says Harry Overly, CEO of Flagstone Foods. “Over the past three decades, our company has continuously invested in more flame-fired kettles, expanding our small batch and glazed capacity to meet the growing snack demands of our retail partners and consumers.”

The distinguishing feature of kettle glazing reportedly is its ability to create a distinctive eating experience compared to conventional roasted snack nuts. With consumer demands for flavor diversity, this artisanal process not only imparts a unique texture and flavor to the nuts but also allows for the addition of various seasonings, such as the beloved cinnamon or salted caramel. Kettle-glazed nuts are suitable for consumption on their own and versatile enough to elevate desserts, pancakes, salads, and trail mixes. With a flavor in mind for every consumer, the product range spans various snack nut types, including the ever-popular Praline Pecans, Cinnamon Praline Almonds, and the newly established Cinnamon Churro Peanuts and Salted Caramel Macadamia Nuts.

In keeping with its commitment to innovation, Flagstone Foods invests in both primary research and syndicated data to stay sharp on consumer trends. The company works tirelessly to identify concept ideas, packaging options, and flavors that resonate with consumers.