Candy Industry Multimedia Specialist Brett Parker sits down with Heidi Dorosin and Katrina Hahn, co-CEOs of SmartSweets, as they discuss their new products: Cinnamon Bears and Cherry-Lemonade & Pink Punch-flavored SweetChews.

In this interview, Dorosin and Hahn discuss the decision to bring back SweetChews with new flavors, the challenges of putting cinnamon into a gummy snack, and how to create a healthy candy product without sacrificing taste.

View the video above, or click here.