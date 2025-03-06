On March 4, the National Confectioners Association (NCA) announced Pat Egan, president and CEO of See’s Candies, as the 2025 Advocate of the Year. The award honors Egan’s dedication to ensuring the confectionery industry’s strong voice in critical policy discussions at every level of government. Egan was presented with the award at NCA's State of the Industry Conference (SOTIC).

“Pat’s industry-leading commitment to advocacy is the gold standard for how companies and individuals can engage on these important issues,” John Downs, president and CEO of the National Confectioners Association, says. “His proactive approach—building relationships with elected officials, tackling complex policy issues head-on, and rallying industry support—has elevated NCA’s advocacy efforts in a way that benefits the entire industry. We are thrilled to recognize him with this well-deserved honor.”

As a longtime political insider who previously worked for two Oregon governors and was influential in state politics, Egan knows how critical showing up in policy debates can be. From supporting the CandyPAC and attending the Washington Forum to being a champion for grassroots advocacy, Egan plays a key role in amplifying the industry’s voice, NCA says.

One of his most impactful contributions came when NCA sought member companies willing to collaborate with labor unions to support U.S. sugar program reform. Egan volunteered to work with three separate local California unions, strengthening NCA’s advocacy efforts in Washington, D.C. and Sacramento. His ability to navigate complex policy landscapes and build coalitions has proven invaluable to advancing the confectionery industry’s interests.

“I’m incredibly honored to represent this great industry and play a role in advocating for its continued success,” Egan says. “Supporting both See’s Candies and the broader confectionery community is something I’m deeply passionate about, and I’m especially pleased that our unions stepped forward to stand with us on key issues. I’m always impressed by the professionalism and organization of the NCA team —their dedication and expertise make all the difference in empowering us as citizens and business advocates.”

See’s Candies is on the current Candy Industry “Global Top 100 Candy Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Global Top 100” rankings.