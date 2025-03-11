The Hershey Company announced that Tiffany Menyhart has been named chief customer officer, effective March 17.

With 30 years of sales and CPG experience, including 15 years in confection, Menyhart will lead Hershey's U.S. Confection sales team to advance the company's vision of becoming a leading snacking powerhouse. Joining from Kraft Heinz, Menyhart has a proven record of driving profitable growth, creating transformational change, and elevating relationships with retail partners.

"Tiffany's visionary leadership, extensive experience across confection and snacking categories, and focus on the customer will guide our commercial organization's next growth phase to meet the evolving needs of our retail partners and consumers," shares Andrew Archambault, president, U.S. Confection, The Hershey Company. "She brings enthusiasm and a fresh outlook, driving us towards our 2025 goals and beyond."

Menyhart holds an MBA from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management and a B.A. from Vanderbilt University. Recognized as a Woman of Influence in the Food Industry, Menyhart is known for building strong teams, leading through change and promoting career development. She currently serves on the FMI Foundation Board.

"For more than two decades, I've admired Hershey's best-in-class commercial team and its pioneering leadership in category excellence," says Menyhart. "I'm excited to return to confection, represent iconic brands with a talented team and lead category growth while delivering exceptional experiences for our customers and consumers."

