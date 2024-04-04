Tate’s Bake Shop has announced the appointment of Cass Black to the role of chief customer officer (CCO). In this role, Black will sit on the Tate’s leadership team and help lead the brand’s growth culture, leveraging customer relationships through both the Tate’s Warehouse and Mondelēz direct store distribution (DSD) sales teams.

A result-oriented and visionary sales leader, Black joins Tate’s from Mondelēz, where he most recently served as customer vice president for Mondelēz International. In this role, he led the strategic transformation of the DSD retail operating model for the sales team, which the 2023 Customer Advantage Sales Survey recognized as the #1 DSD team across North America.

Black has served in a variety of business development sales strategy roles at Mondelēz and has deep strategy experience in category and customer insights, sales planning, and customer development. He has also held customer-facing sales roles, including his first assignment as a sales representative for Planters.

LifeSavers company followed by serving as a retail sales manager and over time becoming the customer vice president of South Area Business Teams that called on Publix, HEB, and Military Commissaries. Black will report directly to Esi Seng, CEO of Tate’s Bake Shop.

Black joins Jessica Goon, Tate’s newly appointed chief marketing officer (CMO), to round out a commercial powerhouse team. Goon joined the brand in August 2023 and previously served as the chief growth officer at Spring Foods, a food portfolio company, where she led marketing and sales activity across the company’s business units. Prior to Spring Foods, she served as the vice president of digital marketing and consumer experience at KIND Snacks. An experienced marketer with deep digital experience and a track record for powerhouse brand building, Goon is well-positioned to lead Tate’s through its next stage of growth.

Together in their respective roles, Goon and Black are poised to further the Tate’s Bake Shop brand’s commercial success.

Mondelēz International is on the current Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery “Top 50 Snack & Bakery Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Top 50” rankings.