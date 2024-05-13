Mars announced that Beth Jarocki has been appointed chief customer officer, Kind North America and will report to CEO Russell Stokes. As chief customer officer, she will lead Kind's sales organization and oversee strategic planning and growth opportunities across all sales channels to bring Kind into even more households.

Jarocki is an accomplished sales leader, with experience spanning across CPG brands, including Anheuser-Busch, Kraft-Heinz, and Bayer Consumer Health, and within entrepreneurial businesses, including Jack Link’s and, most recently, Tate’s Bake Shop. Throughout her career, she has delivered a track record of translating strategy into execution and driving discipline and accountability to achieve strong results. At Tate’s Bake Shop, Jarocki accelerated distribution for the brand, delivering a 22% net revenue 5-year CAGR, and during her time at Kraft-Heinz, she led the HQ Sales Strategy team for the $5.4 billion cheese and dairy business unit following the Kraft-Heinz merger in 2015.

“Kind delivers snacks with real ingredients that you feel good about eating and giving to your family," says Jarocki. "I’m excited to join the leadership team to embrace the unique opportunity Kind has to reshape the health and wellness snacking category to drive growth for our customer partners."

