Video: Cannabis candy trends with Kanha
Consumer trends include functional use, relaxation, and social consumption.
We recently chatted with Cameron Clarke, co-founder and CEO, Sunderstorm, about its Kanha brand, as well as consumer trends and behaviors in the cannabis candy category. The company innovates through cannabinoid blending, new formats, and fast-acting nanotechnology.
View the video above, or click here.
