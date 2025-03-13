Zolli Candy founder lands on Inc. Magazine's founders list

While Inc. Magazine has named Michigan-based Zolli Candy America’s Fastest Growing Candy Company since 2019, its founder Alina Mose has a new accolade to add to her mantel. Inc. named Morse to the magazine’s Female Founders List for 2025, at a time when women are starting business twice the rate of men.

“It’s certainly one thing to get an honor like this,” says Morse. “But I’m most proud to be in such incredible company with so many inspirational women that I look up to. I started Zolli Candy in the hopes of making more people smile and what this business has turned into is truly remarkable. We are redefining the zero-sugar space and I share this incredible honor with my entire Zolli Candy team.”

Inc.’s Female Founders list honors a bold group of women whose innovations and ideas are leading their industries forward. These resilient entrepreneurs expressed grit and drive to collectively attract approximately $9 billion in 2024 revenue and $10.6 billion in funding.

"Female founders know what struggle is, but they’re also experts of improvisation, adaptability, and creativity. The women featured on this year’s list exemplify these qualities. Through times of uncertainty, their unwavering dedication and steadfast leadership are not only inspiring but vital to driving progress," says Inc. Executive Editor Diana Ransom.

Morse, who is now a sophomore at Michigan State University, started her business in 2014 at age nine. Now Zolli Candy is America’s Fastest Growing Candy Company (Inc. Magazine, 2024), America’s Most Innovative Company (Fortune Magazine, 2023), and the #1 sugar-free candy sold on Amazon. Forbes named Zolli’s Zollipops as one of "Top 10 Emerging Food Trends," People Magazine named it as part of their "People Great Ideas," and Morse is the youngest person to ever appear on the cover of Entrepreneur Magazine.

Zolli Candy products are certified sugar-free by Sugarwise, kETO, gluten-free, dairy-free, vegan, non-GMO, free of the top seven allergens, and gives 10% of profits through the “Million Smiles Initiative” to help fight America’s most chronic childhood disease: tooth decay.

Recently at Natural Products Expo West, Morse showcased the world’s first zero-sugar gum pop—Zolli Gum PopZ, Vitamin C Pops (300% DV), and Sour Zaffi Taffy. She also highlighted her partnership with Gabby’s Dollhouse and her seasonal sets, which rank #1 with Nielsen in the zero-sugar category.

Inc. reviewed female founders who are challenging the status quo and tackling some of the world’s biggest problems, with finalists working through three rounds of judging, based on an entrepreneur’s bona fides in the past year. Criteria include quantifiable metrics such as revenue, sales, revenue growth, funding, and audience size. Inc. also looks for qualitative metrics including social media momentum and stories of impact. Inc.’s Female Founders issue is on newsstands March 18. To see the complete list of honorees, click here.

