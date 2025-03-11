Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today announced its eighth annual Female Founders list, honoring a bold group of 500 women whose innovations and ideas are leading their industries forward. These resilient entrepreneurs reportedly expressed grit and drive to collectively attract approximately $9 billion in 2024 revenue and $10.6 billion in funding. Quinn has announced that its Founder and Chief Visionary Officer Kristy Lewis has been named to this year's list.

Each year, Inc. editors review thousands of applications highlighting female founders who are challenging the status quo and tackling some of the world’s biggest problems, and cull applicants through three rounds of judging, looking specifically at an entrepreneur’s bona fides in the past year. Criteria include quantifiable metrics such as revenue, sales, revenue growth, funding, and audience size. Inc. also looks for qualitative metrics including social media momentum and stories of impact.

Honoree selection is also honed through the evaluation of the program’s advisory board: Cate Luzio, founder and CEO of Luminary; Dany Garcia, founder, CEO, and chairperson of the Garcia Companies; Pinky Cole Hayes, founder and CEO of Slutty Vegan; Anu Duggal, founding partner at Female Founders Fund; Katherine Power, serial entrepreneur and partner at Greycroft; Tiffany Dufu, president of the Tory Burch Foundation and founder of the Cru; and Kay Koplovitz, co-founder and chair at Springboard Enterprises, founder of USA Network.

"To me being an entrepreneur is about more than taking an idea and building something from it—it’s about breaking barriers, pushing industries forward, and proving that there is always a better way,” said Lewis. “At Quinn, we’ve challenged the food industry to prioritize transparency, sustainability, and real ingredients, but the work doesn’t stop there. As a female founder, I believe that success is measured not by what we achieve, but by the positive change we create and how we lift others up along the way. I’m honored to be recognized among so many incredible women who are driving this change, inspiring those to fulfill their dreams, and proving that women-led businesses are shaping the future."

The founders cross all industries and bring with them unique stories of success from each stage of the entrepreneurial journey—from startup to going public, being acquired by big buyers, or spending decades at the helm of an organization.

In 2010, Lewis founded Quinn with a mission to disrupt the snack industry by prioritizing real ingredients, sustainability, and radical transparency. She introduced industry firsts, including the first whole-grain gluten-free pretzel and the first gluten-free filled pretzel nuggets, proving that clean snacks don’t require compromise. Under Lewis's leadership, Quinn set a new standard for ingredient integrity, partnering directly with farmers and suppliers to bring sourcing transparency to consumers, it says.

Lewis's passion for sustainability and regenerative agriculture has positioned Quinn as a leader in responsible food production. The brand’s mission ensures that every ingredient is chosen with intention, supporting soil health, reducing chemical inputs, and promoting biodiversity. Quinn recently achieved Glyphosate Residue Free certification for its Peanut Butter Filled Pretzel Nuggets, reinforcing its commitment to clean, chemical-free food. As a Certified B Corporation, Quinn continues to push for industry-wide change, proving that business can be a force for good.

Lewis has built a majority female team, fostering a culture of inclusion, mentorship, and empowerment. She believes in creating opportunities for women to lead—not just at Quinn, but across industries. By challenging outdated norms and advocating for equity in entrepreneurship, Lewis is ensuring that more women have the resources, support, and confidence to build businesses that make an impact. Her leadership extends beyond Quinn, as she actively shares her experiences and insights to help other female founders navigate the challenges of building and scaling a mission-driven company.

"Female founders know what struggle is, but they’re also experts of improvisation, adaptability, and creativity. The women featured on this year’s list exemplify these qualities. Through times of uncertainty, their unwavering dedication and steadfast leadership are not only inspiring but vital to driving progress," says Inc. executive editor Diana Ransom.

Several honorees will be featured in Inc. magazine’s Female Founders issue, on newsstands March 18.

Related: Quinn strengthens leadership, invests in future growth