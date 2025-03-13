Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory taps new board member

Candy IndustryCandy Industry TrendsCandy Industry News

Brian Quinn is a business leader with experience in brand development.

Brian Quinn. Courtesy of Sonesta International Hotels

March 13, 2025

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. (RMCF), a franchiser of a premium chocolate and confectionary retail store concept, today announced that Brian Quinn has been appointed to the company's board of directors, where he will serve on the company’s Nominating and Corporate Governance, Audit, and Compensation Committees.

Quinn is an accomplished business leader with extensive experience in brand development, franchise expansion, and operational strategy. He currently serves as the chief development officer of Sonesta International Hotels, where he reportedly has been instrumental in the company’s rapid transformation, driving a strategic growth plan that expanded its footprint from less than 100 locations to over 1,000. He also played a key role in the $100 million acquisition of Red Lion Hotel Corporation, successfully launching nine new brands and resurrecting eight existing brands while leading Sonesta’s first-ever North American franchising initiative. His expertise in franchising and market expansion is closely aligned with Rocky Mountain Chocolate’s long-term vision to bolster its brand presence and invigorate franchise store growth through strategic expansion, RMCF says.

“Brian brings a wealth of experience in franchising and consumer brand development, making him an excellent addition to our board,” says Jeff Geygan, interim CEO of RMCF. “His track record of driving growth and strengthening franchise systems will be invaluable as we continue to execute on our growth initiatives and expand our store footprint.”

Quinn has held leadership positions at major hospitality and franchising companies, including Choice Hotels International, Red Lion Hotels, and InterContinental Hotels Group, where he played critical roles in revenue growth, franchise network development, and business transformation. He has also served on multiple industry boards, including the American Hotel & Lodging Foundation and Penn State University’s Hospitality Program.

Quinn holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of South Florida and a Master of Business Administration from Saint Leo University.

Related: Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory named among top franchises

  • December 12, 2024

    Consumer Insights: Better-For-You Candy Trends

    On-Demand: This webinar will examine variables factoring into nutritionally improved candy sales, including ingredients, label claims, and alternative sugars. Better-for-you options remain top of mind for consumers who are searching for indulgences, but in a healthier format. 
  • September 25, 2024

    State of the Candy Industry: 2024

    On-Demand An industry expert will discuss trends and predictions for both manufacturers and retailers, and will share consumer preferences in confectionery products.
