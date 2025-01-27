Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. (RMCF), a franchiser of chocolate and confectionary retail store concepts, has been producing an extensive line of premium chocolates, gourmet caramel apples, and other confectionery products since 1981. The company was recognized as one of the top 500 franchises in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500, a comprehensive franchise ranking. For 46 years, achieving placement on the annual Entrepreneur Franchise 500 has been a highly sought-after honor in the franchise industry and is recognized as an invaluable resource for potential franchisees, RMCF says.

“We are honored to once again be recognized in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500,” says Jeff Geygan, interim CEO of RMCF. “This achievement reflects the dedication of our team, the trust of our franchise partners, and the loyalty of our customers. It highlights the progress we’ve made through operational improvements and the collaborative partnership we share with our franchisees. As we continue to execute our strategic priorities, we remain committed to delivering value across our franchise system and building a brand that resonates with customers, franchisees and shareholders alike.”

Jason Feifer, editor-in-chief of Entrepreneur magazine, adds, “The Franchise 500 is more than a list. It’s really a collection of life-changing opportunities, featuring strong and resilient brands that future franchisees will be proud to be a part of. This year’s honorees represent the bold ideas, operational excellence, and adaptability that make franchising a cornerstone of entrepreneurial success.”

In Entrepreneur’s continuing effort to best understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace, the company’s 46-year-old ranking formula continues to evolve as well. The editorial team researches and assesses several factors, including costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability, it says. Each franchise is given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500 in ranking order.

To view Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the full ranking, visit entrepreneur.com/franchise500. Results can also be seen in the January/February 2025 issue of Entrepreneur, available on newsstands as of January 14.

