Seattle Chocolate rebrands as Maeve

After more than 30 years as a name in ethical chocolate, Seattle Chocolate is transforming into Maeve: a bold brand that embodies imagination, flavor, and impact. While the name is new, Maeve remains deeply committed to its core mission: empowering women, supporting cocoa farmers, and crafting chocolate.

The transformation began as a conversation between Seattle Chocolate Owner and CEO Jean Thompson and her daughter and Seattle Chocolate Brand Manager Ellie Thompson—a shared vision to expand beyond Seattle while staying true to the company's roots. What started as an idea quickly became a reality, as the duo realized the potential of their small-but-mighty chocolate brand to resonate with a new generation of chocolate lovers nationwide.

Inspired by the legendary Irish warrior queen, Maeve represents strength, boldness, and a fearless approach to chocolate, the company says. The rebrand aims to give consumers a chocolate experience that is ethical, delicious, and fun.

"Maeve represents everything we've always stood for—transparency, joy, and making a meaningful impact through chocolate," says Jean Thompson.

"Maeve isn't just a new name; it's a new energy. We're bringing excitement to chocolate in a way that feels fresh, imaginative, and fun," says Ellie Thompson, Maeve brand manager. "We have always believed that a little treat can have a big impact, and with Maeve, we're making that impact bigger than ever."

To bring Maeve to life, the brand partnered with independent brand and packaging studio Young Jerks, creating a whimsical world of imagination and flavor. Inspired by quirky characters like Greg Glitter, Cheryl the Forest Nymph, and Pinkbeard the Pirate, Maeve's creations invite consumers to experience conscientious, craft chocolate light-heartedly and transport them to "otherworldly realms where every treat is a delightful journey."

"We wanted to redefine what a premium chocolate company can be," says Dan Cassaro and Dan Christofferson, partners and Creative Directors of Young Jerks. "Big silly ideas, immersive visual storytelling, and copy that speaks in a tone usually reserved for your close friends."

At the heart of Maeve is a commitment to sourcing chocolate responsibly and supporting the farmers who grow it. The company directly sources from farmers in Ghana, Peru, Tanzania, and the Dominican Republic, ensuring fair pay and long-term sustainability. Where direct sourcing isn't available, Maeve sources Rainforest Alliance Certified cocoa. Knowing chocolate can make a difference, 10% of Maeve's net profits fund projects to improve the lives of cocoa farmers—from digging wells for fresh water, to funding savings and loan programs, planting seedlings to protect the future of cocoa, and more.

Since its founding in 1991, Seattle Chocolate has been known for its signature mTruffle Bars and Bonbons. Now, with Maeve, the brand is inviting consumers to experience an array of fun flavors in vibrant packaging. Maeve's Dark Chocolate Medley and Maeve Loves You Bonbon box were recently announced as finalists for the 2025 NEXTY Awards for the Planet-Forward Product and Sweet Snacks and Desserts categories.

Maeve's Truffle Bars in flavors like Magical Mint, San Juan Salted Toffee, Nutbutter Pretzel ($6.50), and Bonbons in Creme Brulee Crackle, Pink Bubbly, Blackberry Bramble and more (starting at $14.50 per bunch) are available to shop online at maevechocolate.com and soon at retailers nationwide, including World Market and Sprouts Farmers Market.

