Product Snapshot: Cerebelly, the brain-focused children's food brand created by a neurosurgeon to deliver age-optimized nutrients for early brain development, has announced the brand's first category expansion with the launch of Cerebelly x Peppa Pig Smart Bars, in collaboration with Entertainment One (eOne)'s cherished animated children's series, Peppa Pig. The newest product innovation for the brand best known for their brain-supporting, veggie-first pouches, with a pouch sold every 15 seconds, the Peppa Pig Smart Bars further Cerebelly's mission of making the highest quality, science-backed food accessible for all children, and will debut in all Whole Foods markets nationwide in addition to Cerebelly.com to coincide with the brand's site relaunch.

Cerebelly's product expansion and rapidly growing retail presence—with a retail footprint of 4,500 stores across the U.S. in one year since launch— showcase how parents are continuing to rethink the way they nourish their children, prioritizing clean, value-added ingredients, science-backed nutrition, and sourcing transparency. The Cerebelly x Peppa Pig Smart Bars will be available in two delicious flavors that kids will love, Blueberry Banana Sweet Potato and Carrot Raisin, each containing 10-12 brain-supporting nutrients that parents have come to expect from Cerebelly, with 10 percent or more of a child's recommended daily value. In addition, each bar has ZERO grams of added sugar, and 3g of protein in each bar—compared to leading competitors on the market which offer only 0-3 nutrients.

Co-founded by a practicing neurosurgeon with a PhD in developmental neurobiology from Stanford, and mother of three, Dr. Teresa Purzner, MD, PhD, understands the critical importance of early childhood brain development. Cerebelly was developed based on decades of research that targets various regions of the brain in early child development with nutrients that support seeing, hearing, memory, attention, social awareness and much more. Each nutrient was carefully selected to support multiple areas of the brain as it develops so rapidly in the early years.

"We initially launched Cerebelly with a focus on pouches so we could confidently cover the critical window of brain development that happens in the first three years of life. While we're always innovating our pouches, I realized that as kids grow up, they will need a new format to continue benefiting from Cerebelly—something portable and accessible to their more refined palates. These Smart Bars were the perfect next step," said Dr. Teresa Purzner, co-founder and chief science officer of Cerebelly. "Kids are used to eating bars, but ones that are low sugar, vegetable heavy and packed with hard-to-get brain-supporting nutrients are hard to come by. Ours are allergen free, school safe and so tasty for even the pickiest eaters."

"Supporting our Peppa Pig fans growing up as they embark on everyday new adventures, helping to create everlasting childhood memories is at our core," said Jamie Epstein, eOne director of marketing - North America, Family Brands. "We're thrilled to join Cerebelly on their newest journey teaching nutrition through education for preschoolers and their parents with the launch of Cerebelly x Peppa Pig Smart Bars. We can't think of a better partner, whose mission aligns with ours of giving children the best possible start in life."

Cerebelly's founding belief is that every child deserves the opportunity to reach their full potential. The brand has committed to donating a portion of every smart bar production run to Baby2Baby, as part of their ongoing mission to fight for the health and well-being of all children.

Using the same robust processes to ensure the highest possible quality for its products, the smart bars have also received the Clean Label Project Purity Award, an honor only bestowed after products are tested for over 400 contaminants and heavy metals and meet the organization's highest standard.

The special edition Peppa Pig Smart Bars will launch alongside two additional smart bar flavors, Strawberry Beet and Green Apple. All smart bar varieties contain organic whole grain oats, organic nutrient blends derived from spinach, broccoli, squash seed, cranberry, maitake mushroom, chlorella, sunflower seed and more, along with natural flavors, kale, organic beets, lemon juice and sea salt.

At Whole Foods, the Cerebelly x Peppa Pig Smart Bars will be priced at $4.99 for a variety box of five at Whole Foods. Additional smart bar flavors and subscriptions will be available on Cerebelly.com, ranging from $3.74 to $4.99 depending on quantities purchased.