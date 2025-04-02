Ring Pop celebrates grand opening of Moosic, PA factory

On Thursday, March 27, the grand opening of the new Ring Pop factory in Moosic, Lackawanna County, PA brought together over 100 distinguished guests for a celebration of growth and innovation. This milestone moment for Bazooka Brands marked an exciting new chapter in the Ring Pop legacy, the company says.

Among the attendees were Pennsylvania State Senator Marty Flynn, House Representative Jim Haddock, Moosic Mayor Robert Bennie, and Scranton Mayor Paige Gebhardt Cognetti, as well as local dignitaries, media, investors, board members, and community leaders. Their presence underscored the significance of this expansion, not only for the company but for the local community as well, Bazooka says.

A highlight of the event was the unveiling of a striking mural by renowned artist and longtime Ring Pop fan Jeff Zimmermann, who is known for his bold and colorful work, including a notable piece on Chicago’s Magnificent Mile. Zimmermann’s latest creation now adorns the side of the new facility.

The celebration continued with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, followed by exclusive tours of the 120,000 sq. ft. facility, giving guests a firsthand look at the brand’s future.

