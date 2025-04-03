Tony's Chocolonely recalls two chocolate bars

Tony's Chocolonely Inc., based in NYC, is voluntarily recalling seven lots of Tony's brand Dark Almond Sea Salt Bar (6.35-oz) and Everything Bar (6.35-oz) because the products may contain small stones.

The products were distributed nationwide and sold in the U.S. via retail stores and tonyschocolonely.com. Distribution of the products began February 7 and ended March 24 this year. Click here to see the SKU and lot codes for the affected products.

No other lot codes are included in this recall. No other Tony's products are affected.

The recall was initiated following 12 reports of consumers finding small stones in the product not filtered during third-party almond harvesting and the almond processing process. All complaints occurred outside of the U.S. and Canada, and no injuries were reported.

For consumers who have purchased one of the affected products with the specified lot codes and have not yet consumed it, they are advised not to eat the product, and to return it to the store of purchase for a refund or replacement or dispose of the product.

Related - Podcast: Tony's Chocolonely on chocolate trends, portion sizes