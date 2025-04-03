Candy IndustryCandy Industry TrendsCandy Industry News

Tony's Chocolonely recalls two chocolate bars

The confectionery treats may contain small stones.

By Candy Industry Staff
Tony's Chocolonely recalls two chocolate bars

Courtesy of FDA / Tony's Chocolonely

April 3, 2025

Tony's Chocolonely Inc., based in NYC, is voluntarily recalling seven lots of Tony's brand Dark Almond Sea Salt Bar (6.35-oz) and Everything Bar (6.35-oz) because the products may contain small stones.

The products were distributed nationwide and sold in the U.S. via retail stores and tonyschocolonely.com. Distribution of the products began February 7 and ended March 24 this year. Click here to see the SKU and lot codes for the affected products.

No other lot codes are included in this recall. No other Tony's products are affected.

The recall was initiated following 12 reports of consumers finding small stones in the product not filtered during third-party almond harvesting and the almond processing process. All complaints occurred outside of the U.S. and Canada, and no injuries were reported.

For consumers who have purchased one of the affected products with the specified lot codes and have not yet consumed it, they are advised not to eat the product, and to return it to the store of purchase for a refund or replacement or dispose of the product.

Related - Podcast: Tony's Chocolonely on chocolate trends, portion sizes

KEYWORDS: Recall recalls in the candy industry Tony's Chocolonely

Looking for a reprint of this article?
From high-res PDFs to custom plaques, order your copy today!

Related Articles

Related Products

See More ProductsSee More Products

Events

View AllSubmit An Event
  • May 12, 2025

    Sweets & Snacks Expo

    Sweets & Snacks Expo is your ultimate destination for products and insights that drive results in two of retail’s most profitable categories.
  • December 12, 2024

    Consumer Insights: Better-For-You Candy Trends

    On-Demand: This webinar will examine variables factoring into nutritionally improved candy sales, including ingredients, label claims, and alternative sugars. Better-for-you options remain top of mind for consumers who are searching for indulgences, but in a healthier format. 
View AllSubmit An Event

Related Directories

  • Hacos - The Chocolate Machine Factory

    HACOS designs, develops, builds and installs machines for chocolate processing. We build molding, enrobing, tempering and spinning machines. HACOS has everything in-house to automate your entire production process and to answer with a tailor made solution. Grow your chocolate business step-by-step with the right equipment !

  • American Chocolate Mould Co.

    American Chocolate Mould Company is one of the leading suppliers of confectionery industry equipment in the United States, acting as a service organization to the confectionery industry. ACMC represents some of the finest manufacturers of machines, moulds, Aluminum foils, and supplies to the candy/confectionery and bakery industries.

Snack on the latest trends, news, and developments!

Stay in the know with Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery, the premier source of information for snack, bakery, and confectionery professionals.

JOIN TODAY!