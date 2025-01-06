CONFECTIONERY CONVERSATIONS Tony's Chocolonely Aidaly Sosa, head of U.S. marketing, talks chocolate trends, portion sizes, and what's new for the brand. Your browser does not support the audio element. Missed an episode? Find archived episodes here.

We recently chatted with Aidaly Sosa, head of U.S. marketing, Tony's Chocolonely, about trends in the chocolate category, as well as how the company keeps an eye on emerging flavors.

In January 2023, the brand debuted a more portion-friendly option, Lil' Bits, in s'mores, triple chocolate, and caramel sea salt flavors.

Listen to the podcast above or by clicking here.

