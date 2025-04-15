pladis announces leadership change

The company behind brands like Godiva, Flipz, and Turtles has announced a change of leadership at the top of its Americas business. Confectionary and snacking giant pladis has confirmed CPG leader Jeremy Faa will take the reins of its U.S. operation.

With more than 30 years’ experience in food and drink, mainly gained at Coca Cola were he latterly served as President North America (South Zone), Faa has held a series of advisor and consultancy positions including at technology venture capital fund, BridgeTech. He takes the helm of pladis Americas as managing director, effective May 1.

Current Managing Director pladis Americas, Carlos Canals, will be taking a new role as chief business development officer in the company’s global operations.

Employing 600 people, pladis Americas is headquartered in White Plains, NY, and operates two manufacturing facilities across New York State and Pennsylvania. pladis is one of the world’s fastest growing snacking companies and its portfolio includes much brands including McVitie’s, Godiva, and Carr’s, plus U.S. regional brands Flipz and Turtles.

