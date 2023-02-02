With Global Movie Day coming up on February 11, Peeps is celebrating by putting a sweet twist on classic theater treats. Now, marshmallow lovers can experience their favorite movie snack flavors in Peeps Marshmallow form.

"The Peeps Brand is constantly innovating its Marshmallow lineup with new flavors, and this year, our new products align perfectly with the snacks consumers gravitate towards at the movies," said Caitlin Servian, brand manager for Peeps. "We love to provide a variety of ways for families to make memories together, so we're thrilled to offer a sweet way for fans to include Peeps Marshmallow in their movie-watching traditions. We hope marshmallow and snack lovers enjoy these flavors while catching their favorite chick flick or feature film!"

Check out this year's movie-inspired flavors:

Peeps Mike and Ike Flavored Pop: The Peeps Mike and Ike Flavored Pop combines the taste of Mike and Ike candy flavors with the soft, pillowy texture of Peeps Marshmallow. With four Chicks bursting with the fruity flavors of Lemon, Lime, Orange, and Strawberry, this treat is a first of its kind and is available at retailers nationwide.

Peeps Dr Pepper Flavored Marshmallow Chicks: These one-of-a-kind Chicks combine sweet Marshmallow with the refreshing flavors of Dr Pepper, and are only available at Walmart.

Peeps Kettle Corn Flavored Marshmallow Chicks: One bite of the sweet and salty Peeps Kettle Corn Flavored Marshmallow Chicks will transport consumers to their favorite movie-viewing venue. Find this new favorite only at Kroger's family of stores.

To help fans get their hands on the new Peeps Marshmallow offerings, Peeps is hosting a giveaway on its official Instagram page from Feb. 2–5.

To purchase Peeps candy and merchandise, fans can shop online at peepsandcompany.com.