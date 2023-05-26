Lily O’Brien’s has announced that its new Salted Caramel Truffles have won Product of the Year 2023 in the Chocolate Category, at the Product of the Year Awards, in a survey of 8,000 people in the UK & ROI by Kantar.

Lily O’Brien’s Chocolates was started by Mary Ann O’Brien in her Kildare kitchen in 1992 after honing her skills among world-class chefs and chocolatiers in both South Africa and Europe.

A spokesperson for Lily O’Brien’s stated, “It’s an incredible achievement considering we only launched the truffles range in September of last year (2022) and, due to their popularity, will make sure the award-winning truffles are a permanent addition to our luxury chocolate selection.”

Since its humble beginnings, the Irish chocolatier has been committed to creating innovative chocolate recipes that incorporate foody-inspired flavors and dessert classics into its every collection.

To learn more about Lily O’Brien’s and the chocolatier’s full selection of decadent chocolates and gift ideas, visit its website at lilyobriens.ie.