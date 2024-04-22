That's it. announced retail expansion with one of its newest products: Dark Chocolate Espresso Truffles. The truffles are now available at Costco stores in the Midwest Region.

Crafted for chocolate aficionados and espresso enthusiasts alike, the Dark Chocolate Espresso Truffles feature a balanced blend of organic dates, 60% cacao, and single-origin Ethiopian coffee. Made from six organic ingredients with just 1 gram of added sugar, the date-based truffles are vegan and free from the top 12 allergens, designed to be inclusive for those with dietary restrictions. Each convenient pouch contains 20 truffles.

"We’re delighted to enhance our partnership with Costco by introducing our Espresso Truffles,” remarks Katie Eshuys, chief sales and commercial officer of That’s it. “Following the success of our Mini Fruit Bars and Dark Chocolate Fig Truffles, we’re excited for Costco members in the Midwest region to indulge in this guilt-free blend of dark chocolate and espresso."

