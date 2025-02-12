That’s it., the maker of America’s #1 fruit bar, is bringing a new kind of truffle to select Costco locations, made with real fruit and premium, organic ingredients. That’s it. Organic Dark Chocolate Truffles are available in two flavors, including Dark Chocolate Fig along with the debut of its newest flavor, Dark Chocolate Coconut Date. The vegan truffles are crafted with just 4-5 organic ingredients, including 60% cacao.

Launching during National Heart Health Month, the vegan truffles align perfectly with growing demand for more better-for-you snack options. According to the That’s it. 2025 Snacking Trends Report, the top priorities for both nutrition professionals and consumers include: increasing fruit and vegetable consumption, reducing added sugar intake, and scaling back on ultra-processed foods.

“Our goal has always been to create snacks that deliver on both taste and health,” says Katie Eshuys, president of That’s it. “Following the success of our Mini Fruit Bars at Costco, we could not be more excited to provide Costco shoppers a premium, better-for-you chocolate option made with real fruit.”

That’s it. Organic Dark Chocolate Truffles have officially launched at select Costco locations. Shoppers in the San Diego region can now find Dark Chocolate Coconut Date, while those in the Midwest can enjoy Dark Chocolate Fig, with more locations to be added soon. For those outside these regions, That’s it. Truffles are also available online at Thrive Market, Amazon and thatsitfruit.com.

