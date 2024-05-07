That’s it. has introduced its latest innovation—the Energy “Fruit Blends” Line, now hitting the shelves of Walmart stores across the nation, in over 1,700 locations. The brand is unveiling the energy-boosting mini bars in two flavors: Mango Lime and Tropical Passion Blends, crafted with just four organic ingredients and zero added sugar.

Identifying a gap in the market amidst the exponential growth of energy drinks, That’s it. recognized the call for a healthier alternative in a landscape saturated with sugary, synthetic options. While many products, including those marketed as “better-for-you,” are made with additives and artificial caffeine sources, That’s it. Energy bars derive their caffeine from single-origin Ethiopian coffee beans, ensuring a premium energy snacking experience. The Fruit Blends Energy product line follows the successful debut of Coffee Energy Bars earlier this year, featuring mocha, vanilla, and double espresso variations.

“Consumers are increasingly demanding transparency and quality, not only in their snacks but also in their beverage choices. With our Energy Fruit Blends flavors, we aim to provide a refreshing departure from traditional energy drinks, offering a natural caffeine boost blended with real fruit, all without compromising on ingredients,” explains Dr. Lior Lewensztain, founder and CEO of That’s it.

In a recent survey conducted by That’s it. using Suzy, a real-time insights platform, findings reveal that consumers prioritize a variety of fruit flavors when selecting an energy drink or snack, with 52% expressing this preference, compared to only 15% seeking the highest caffeine content. Leveraging this insight, That’s it. is introducing fruit combinations bursting with energy, catering to consumers seeking a refreshing twist on their energy solutions.

Both the Mango Lime and Tropical Passion flavors are hitting shelves this week, and can also be found on Amazon and thatsitfruit.com.

Related: That's it. debuts Dark Chocolate Espresso Truffles