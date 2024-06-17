HI-CHEW is kicking oﬀ the summer season in style by bringing back the nostalgic feeling of a dessert parlor to modern-day New York—with a sweet twist. On Saturday, June 22, the HI-CHEW Dessert Mix Truck will roll into two of New York City’s Brooklyn and Manhattan neighborhoods: Williamsburg and Soho.

This exclusive one-day-only event promises a unique experience inspired by the new HI-CHEW Dessert Mix ﬂavors—Strawberry Ice Cream, Key Lime Pie, and Candy Apple—capturing the cool essence of classic summer treats, warm sunny days, and refreshing desserts. The vibrant truck interior will be ﬁlled with dessert and candy-inspired decor.

Upon arrival, guests will complete a one-of-a-kind “What’s Your Dessert Personality?” quiz to uncover their perfect HI-CHEW Dessert Mix soulmate before entering a candy-ﬁlled adventure. Guests will have the opportunity to order from the HI-CHEW Dessert Mix menu and receive a custom and reusable ﬂavor-inspired package ﬁlled with an assortment of the latest mix’s innovative ﬂavors.

To commemorate their visit, each guest will also receive an exclusive HI-CHEW Dessert Mix ﬂavor-inspired enamel pin of their choosing. The truck will also feature a photo area where fans can capture their candy-ﬁlled memories and share their sweet experience on social media.

The HI-CHEW Dessert Mix Truck will be open to the public with hours of operation as follows:

Brooklyn: Williamsburg at North 7th and Wythe Ave

Williamsburg at North 7th and Wythe Ave Hours of operation: 11 am - 3 pm

11 am - 3 pm Manhattan: Soho at Mercer and Prince

Soho at Mercer and Prince Hours of operation: 4 pm - 7 pm

“Drawing inspiration from the vibrant hues of our Dessert Mix packaging, the HI-CHEW Dessert Mix Truck bursts with the same joy found in each delightful HI-CHEW chewlet,” says Teruhiro Kawabe (Terry), chief representative for the USA & president, CEO of Morinaga America, Inc. “Following the success of last year’s Bite-Size Candy Shop Tour, HI-CHEW was committed to expanding our brand experience for consumers this summer—inviting guests to join us in a playful world of fruity delights, celebrating our brand’s spirit of innovation.”

The HI-CHEW Dessert Mix-inspired packages and merchandise are available while supplies last.

Morinaga & Co. (HI-CHEW) is on the current Candy Industry “Global Top 100 Candy Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Global Top 100” rankings.