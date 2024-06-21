Today's Fun Friday kicks off with some dessert: HI-CHEW is kicking oﬀ the summer season in style by bringing back the nostalgic feeling of a dessert parlor to modern-day New York. On Saturday, June 22, the HI-CHEW Dessert Mix Truck will roll into two of New York City’s Brooklyn and Manhattan neighborhoods: Williamsburg and Soho.

The one-day-only event promises a unique experience inspired by the new HI-CHEW Dessert Mix ﬂavors—Strawberry Ice Cream, Key Lime Pie, and Candy Apple—as the truck interior will be ﬁlled with dessert and candy-inspired decor. Read more here.

John Cena, MET-Rx debut first-of-its-kind CapCut flex filter on TikTok



MET-Rx is flexing a new muscle in tech, unveiling a new John Cena-inspired “MET-Rx Flex” CapCut filter on TikTok. The disruptive new filter is the latest drop from the brand’s recently announced marketing campaign with celebrity John Cena and features its best-selling MET-Rx Big 100 Bars.

The just-released filter “depicts a super-sized version of the classic “flexed bicep” emoji inspired by Cena’s own famously "swole" physique. In a series of accompanying new videos, Cena calls on fans to share their biggest flex by using the filter in creative ways—from an amped-up twist on traditional bicep curls to show-stopping power poses—as they tout their greatest achievements. The MET-Rx Flex filter will be available for TikTok users to experiment with throughout the summer, and Cena will personally select and respond to some of the most impressive fan flexes.

The filter is part of Cena’s recently announced partnership with MET-Rx, featuring a campy, 90s-inspired social-led campaign that celebrates life's biggest wins. The MET-Rx Flex campaign will activate in-store and across social media and digital platforms, putting MET-Rx’s bestselling Big 100 Bars at the center of the high-protein, fitness-forward movement with a supportive and inspirational message.

To learn more about MET-Rx products and the “MET-Rx Flex” campaign, visit metrx.com.

Pizza with purpose: Newman's Own debuts "Pay What You Want" pizza truck

Newman’s Own, Inc., the company known for its high-quality food products and its commitment to "give it all away," with 100% of its profits going to help children who face adversity—is proud to debut a national Pay What You Want Pizza truck. In the face of high food prices, the Pay What You Want Pizza truck invites customers to choose their own price for a slice of pizza. All proceeds will go to the Newman’s Own Foundation, whose mission is to nourish and transform the lives of children who face adversity.

The Newman’s Own Pay What You Want Pizza truck kicked off in New York City on June 20 and will be traveling across the U.S. throughout the summer. It will stop in select cities from coast to coast including Boston, Philadelphia, Washington D.C., Los Angeles, and Chicago. Click here to view the full schedule.

Customers can expect a sampling of Newman’s Own pizzas: Thin & Crispy Crust Pizza (Uncured Pepperoni, Four Cheese, and Supreme), Newman’s Own Stone-Fired Crust Pizza (Margherita and Roasted Garlic & Mushroom) and the new Newman’s Own Sourdough Crust Pizza (Meatball). The Sourdough Crust pizza, along with expanded offerings to its line of Stone-Fired Crust pizza, debuted in April just in time for the launch of this Pay What You Want Pizza truck. Each pizza truck will offer between three to five different types of pizza in each city based on local availability.

Planters announces new crop of Peanutters to pilot NUTmobile

Then there were three! After combing through hundreds of applications and videos from multi-talented candidates all vying for a chance to cruise the country in the 26-foot NUTmobile with the Mr. Peanut, the Planters brand is excited to introduce the world to its newest class of Peanutters.

This year’s nutty crew was handpicked for their exuberant personalities and love for adventure. The three new Peanutters spent the last two weeks training in Austin, MN, at the world headquarters of Hormel Foods. Now, they begin their nutty escapades piloting the beloved NUTmobile on a year-long, east-to-west nut crackin’ fest.

The latest crop of Peanutters include:

Jessie Carl (aka Peanut Butter and Jessie) — This Rochester Hills, Michigan, native graduated from the University of Northern Colorado with a degree in Musical Theatre. She has starred in over 30 theatrical productions, feature, and short films. In her free time, you can find Carl crocheting, singing, or snuggling with cats at the humane society—plus she loves Planters Cinnamon and Brown Sugar Cashews.

— This Rochester Hills, Michigan, native graduated from the University of Northern Colorado with a degree in Musical Theatre. She has starred in over 30 theatrical productions, feature, and short films. In her free time, you can find Carl crocheting, singing, or snuggling with cats at the humane society—plus she loves Planters Cinnamon and Brown Sugar Cashews. Katie Krupinski (aka MacaKatie Nut) — Born and raised in the suburbs of Chicago (Homer Glen, Illinois), Krupinski graduated from Texas State University with a degree in Public Relations. The Bobcat has salty social media and marketing skills. In a nutshell, she loves meeting new people, being active, and eating some Planters Honey Roasted Peanuts.

— Born and raised in the suburbs of Chicago (Homer Glen, Illinois), Krupinski graduated from Texas State University with a degree in Public Relations. The Bobcat has salty social media and marketing skills. In a nutshell, she loves meeting new people, being active, and eating some Planters Honey Roasted Peanuts. Ryan Connors (aka Honey Roasted Ryan) — A graduate of Loyola Marymount University with a degree in Communications Studies, this Manhasset, New York, native has starred in national TV commercials for brands including Downy Wrinkle Guard, Quicken Loans, and Yahoo Fantasy Football. In his spare time Connors enjoys traveling throughout the U.S. with family, and kicking back with a bag of Planters Salt & Vinegar Cashews.

Over the next 12 months, fans of the brand can ask to have the NUTmobile stop at their events, such as youth sporting events, neighborhood block parties, 5K races, and other fun activities, by submitting a request at RequestTheNutmobile.com.

Pop-Tarts first Edible Mascot wins Grand Prix at 2024 Cannes Lions

Kellanova's Pop-Tarts brand earned a top honor at the 2024 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity Thursday, winning the first-ever Grand Prix for its Edible Mascot activation. In partnership with Weber Shandwick, Florida Citrus Sports, Publicis, and others, The First Edible Mascot was a move to place Pop-Tarts at the center of the broader snacking conversation at the Pop-Tarts Bowl game.

The Edible Mascot became the highlight of college football bowl season, capturing more than 80% of game-related coverage for Pop-Tarts, garnering more than 4 billion impressions, acquiring #1 million worth of first-party data, and generating 15 times more brand mentions than other non-Kellanova sponsored bowl games combined.

Sarah Reineke, vice president of marketing at Kellanova, says this achievement is a nod "to the fact that we are willing to push boundaries across all of our iconic brands. The Grand Prix is an incredible honor," says Reineke. "Working with our partners on this breakthrough, edgy program was a testament to our bold culture. I can't wait to see where we're able to take Pop-Tarts and our incredible portfolio of differentiated brands."

This achievement underscores Kellanova's commitment to creativity and strategic innovation, setting a new standard in brand experience, per the brand.