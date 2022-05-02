AutoScheduler.AI has added Jeff Potts as chief revenue officer (CRO), empowering the company to accelerate growth and gain a more competitive edge. Jeff joins AutoScheduler with over thirty years of experience within the supply chain industry and proven success in business development and sales leadership. As CRO, Potts will be responsible for developing new paths to revenue that drive predictable growth across sales and marketing.

Potts was one of the founders of LeanLogistics, the first transportation management system in the industry offered as a true Software as a Service (SaaS) platform. Potts served as a corporate office and board member until LeanLogistics was sold to Brambles Limited in 2008 and later acquired by Kewill Systems in 2016. The company was rebranded as BluJay Solutions, where Potts served as vice president of client services.

“As one of five co-founders of LeanLogistics, I have a wealth of experience associated with starting a company, helping it grow, and creating value through strong relationships with customers and partners,” said Jeff Potts, CRO of AutoScheduler. “I bring my industry knowledge, business development acumen, visionary outlook, and team-building skills to drive growth for the company and execute go-to-market programs that capture market share.”

“Jeff Potts is well-known in the industry and a proven leader, positioning him to greatly impact revenues and profitability for the company while driving value for our customers," said Keith Moore, chief product officer, AutoScheduler.AI. “Potts will use strategy, analytics, and the best talent to target new customers and markets while deepening engagement with existing clients."

In 2021, BluJay was acquired by E2open, where Potts served as the vice president of strategic accounts. He currently is on the Supply Chain Management Advisory Board at Quinlan School of Business at Loyola University Chicago. He graduated from Michigan State University with a BA Degree in Material & Logistics Management. Potts received Merchant Mariner Credentials for the U.S. Coast Guard and has Transportation Workers Identification Credentials with the Transportation Security Administration. He received a patent in 2000 for Methods and apparatus for connecting shippers and carriers in the third-party logistics environment via the Internet.