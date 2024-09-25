CandyRific is introducing several items inspired by Stitch, from Disney’s Lilo & Stitch. Items include the new Sticker Stampers, Mini Backpacks, Candy Cases, and a Candy Fan.

The Sticker Stampers are over six inches tall and feature depictions of Stitch on top, in two different poses. Underneath the character is a stamp and the rounded portion of the stamper base is where a roll of character themed stickers are kept. Each includes 0.53-oz. of assorted fruit flavored dextrose candies (natural flavors and colors). These are available in four, 12-count displays per case. SRP is $2.99–$3.99.

The Mini Backpacks come in two different designs, with 0.28 ounces of assorted fruit flavored dextrose candies (natural flavors and colors). Their size is approximately 2” x 3” x 4”, and they come with a metal keyring and clip and are available in four, 12-count displays. SRP is $3.99–$4.99.

The Candy Cases have a sculpted Stitch character in two different designs and are approximately 4” tall. Each includes 0.35-oz. of assorted fruit flavored dextrose candies (natural flavors and colors). Each features a loop on the top to hang the candy case from a chain or string, and a hinged door on the back to hold candy treats. They are available in six, eight-count displays. SRP is $3.99–$4.99.

The Candy Fans provide a puff of cool air when you push the button. They include 0.53-oz. of assorted fruit flavored dextrose candies (natural flavors and colors). The fans are available in six, 12-count displays. SRP is $5.99–$7.99.

The items will be available at Cracker Barrel Old Country Stores this month and at other retail outlets in 2025.

