CandyStore.com has released its annual list of the most popular Halloween candy for the year by state.

According to the National Retail Federation, Halloween candy spending should hit a whopping $3.5 billion this year, a slight dip from last year. Overall Halloween spending is predicted to be over $12.2 billion, down 5% from last year.

Top candy trends this year

As the leaves change and pumpkins take their places on doorsteps, a new candy hierarchy emerges. The 2024 candy trends are in, and some changes might surprise you. Here's what's shaking up the candy world this year.

M&M's overtakes Reese's Cups for the #1 spot

M&M’s have dethroned Reese's Cups as the top Halloween candy for the first time ever. It seems the classic, colorful candy has finally taken the crown, possibly thanks to its endless flavor varieties and easy-to-eat nature.

Sour Patch Kids surge

These sour-then-sweet treats have climbed up the rankings to snag the #3 spot.

Candy corn moves up

Love it or hate it, candy corn has somehow climbed its way to #7 overall on the list this year. It's definitely a strange one, considering it also regularly ranks as one of the most despised candies.

Butterfinger breaks into the top 10

The classic has finally made its way into the top ten, taking over the top spot in South Carolina and Oklahoma.

Halloween candy quick facts:

172 million Americans celebrate Halloween

32% of all Halloween purchases are made online

The top costumes for pets are pumpkin and hot dog

Among those who celebrate Halloween, 95% will purchase candy, and they will spend about $31.69 on average

Most Halloween shopping is done the first two weeks of October.

In Oregon, full-sized candy bars are the norm for trick-or-treaters to receive

Over 50% of parents stash some Halloween candy to enjoy later in the year

Industry research showed in 2015 that online candy sales were increasing by 15%. People even then were realizing they could save time and money by skipping the store and purchasing from the comfort of their home.

See the full map of the most popular candies by state here.

