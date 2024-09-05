The Kroger Co. has announced the return of Private Selection's Harvest Apple, a limited-edition collection of products featuring the seasonal flavor. After debuting last year, this fall lineup is back, with a mix of returning items and new products. The items will hit shelves September 8, available only in-store only.

"Private Selection's Harvest Apple quickly became a customer favorite in its debut year and we are thrilled to return this classic flavor with even more products to love," says Juan De Paoli, vice president of Our Brands with Kroger. "Fall in love with Harvest Apple all over again and enjoy an indulgent fresh twist on nostalgic autumn staples with Spiced Apple Cider and Caramel Apple Popcorn added to the lineup."

With spices and flavors intended to evoke sweater weather—cinnamon, clove, caramel, and others—the products include the following new items:

Caramel Apple Popcorn: crunchy, buttery caramel popcorn with a hint of apple

Caramel Apple Blondie: apple blondies topped with caramel

Kettle Cooked Spiced Apple Cashew: toasty cashews with cinnamon and apple tastes

The returning Harvest Apple items include:

Spiced Apple Snack Mix: cinnamon pecans, candied apple-flavored almonds, marcona almonds, dried cherries, and apples

Spiced Apple Pie Seasoned Pretzels: cinnamon sugar with apple and a pinch of salt

Caramel Apple Cheesecake Sandwich Cookies: apple-flavored cookie with cheesecake-flavored filling and creamy caramel center

Spiced Apple Pancake Mix: apple flavor and cinnamon spice

Spiced Apple Pie Cookies: baked in-store cookies

Spiced Apple Crisp Granola Clusters: made with real butter, apples, and a hint of vanilla

