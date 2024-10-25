This Halloween, Gopuff is teaming up with content creator and podcast host Alix Earle to unveil a limited-edition candy bar. Inspired by Earle’s Halloween party, the Gopuff x Alix Earle Pink Sea Salt Chocolate Bar is wrapped in a custom Cheshire Cat print. Made from scratch by Brooklyn-based craft chocolate maker Raaka Chocolate, the specialty bar features single origin dark chocolate with pink Peruvian sea salt.

Starting today, Gopuff customers can grab their limited-edition Gopuff x Alix Earle Pink Sea Salt Chocolate Bar for free with any purchase from the “Alix’s Gopuff Go-to's” collection (in select markets; while supplies last).

“I’m so excited to be teaming up with Gopuff to celebrate my favorite holiday with my friends and followers,” says Earle. “Gopuff and I designed a custom chocolate bar that captures the fun, whimsical vibe of my 'Mad Forest'-themed Halloween party. No matter how you plan to spend your Halloween, get in the holiday spirit with this new, limited-edition chocolate bar, made from scratch."

To celebrate the launch of this limited-edition product, Gopuff and Raaka delivered a 350-pound version of her custom chocolate bar to Earle for her Halloween party, which will be held on Friday, October 25 in Los Angeles.

