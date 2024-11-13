Mojoz, a Pennsylvania and NJ-based candy dessert startup, is launching its Mojoz GummiCone, the world’s first edible gummy ice cream cone designed to be paired with water ice, shaved ice, or Italian ice. This new product will debut at the National Ice Cream Retailers Association (NICRA) ConeCon 2024 today, where ice cream shops and distributors can get their first taste.

The Mojoz GummiCone is reportedly a durable, flavorful candy cone made from gummy candy (vegan, halal, and gluten-free), offering both ice cream and candy lovers a new way to enjoy their favorite treats in one experience, the company says.

The official release date for the Mojoz GummiCone is today, which will also mark the first-ever celebration of #NationalIceConeDay. Mojoz invites retailers, dessert shops, and distributors to meet them at ConeCon 2024 to learn more about how to stock & sell the GummiCone.

Key benefits of the GummiCone for retailers, per the company:

Innovation : The GummiCone is the first edible gummy ice cream cone of its kind, combining the timeless appeal of ice cream with the joy of candy.

: The GummiCone is the first edible gummy ice cream cone of its kind, combining the timeless appeal of ice cream with the joy of candy. Differentiation : Retailers can offer a unique experience to customers, boosting sales and customer loyalty.

: Retailers can offer a unique experience to customers, boosting sales and customer loyalty. Customizable : Available in a range of flavors, the GummiCone provides versatility, pairing with various frozen desserts and ice creams, providing unlimited flavor options.

: Available in a range of flavors, the GummiCone provides versatility, pairing with various frozen desserts and ice creams, providing unlimited flavor options. High-impact appeal: Eye-catching and fun for all ages, the GummiCone is designed to attract attention and drive repeat business.

Retailers and distributors attending the NICRA ConeCon in Savannah, GA, can meet with Mojoz for product demos, taste samples, and pre-order opportunities.

Related - Video: Showcasing Hershey's Shaq-A-Licious gummies