Candy Industry Senior Editor Liz Parker Kuhn recently chatted with Caron Proschan, founder and CEO, Simply, about trends in vegan candy, including some consumer trends and behaviors in the category.

Although primarily known as a gum company, Simply recently has been branching out, with its Peanut Butter Crispies launched in April. The brand collaborated with Whole Foods on this recipe, perfecting a cleaner alternative of peanut butter and chocolate. The result: a clean, vegan, and gluten-free take on the classic peanut butter cup.

View the video above, or click here.